Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple Bible Church set to become 2nd Central Texas location to host Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine prom

Event gives those with disabilities 14 and older a chance to enjoy a prom
By Julie Hays
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell county church has been added to the list of hundreds of churches around the world simultaneously hosting Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine, a prom for those with disabilities 14 and older.

Temple Bible Church will be only the second Central Texas location to offer the unique evening of fun, joining Crestview Church of Christ in Waco.

“It was something where there were a lot of folks who had been going to the Waco one which is amazing, but it was filling up in Waco and there was a waitlist,” said Temple Bible Church’s Children’s Ministry Leader Ashley Oliver.

“So, it was the heart of the people at Temple Bible Church to do so we could offer it and people didn’t have to drive.”

Night to Shine gives those with disabilities 14 and older a chance to enjoy a prom complete with hair and makeup, karaoke, food, shoe-shining and plenty of dancing.

Buddies, made up of volunteers, are also on hand to help each participant enjoy the evening.

Every participant is crowned King or Queen of the prom and gets the chance to enter on a red carpet to the cheers of volunteers, band members and area cheerleaders.

Registration just opened for the Kings and Queens at the Temple location and plenty of spots are available.

Waco’s Night to Shine is full for participants but hundreds of volunteers are still needed.

“Right now, we need about 400 volunteers.  Our church can help with some of that, but we really depend on the community, special interest groups, faith groups, anybody like that that can come in and help and all we need is your love, your excitement and whatever giftedness God has given you,” said Scott Prather with Crestview.

Night to Shine will be held on the evening of Friday, February 9, at both locations.

To sign up as a volunteer in Waco you can visit crestview-church.org.

To sign up as a participant or a volunteer in Temple you can go to templebiblechurch.org.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September

Latest News

File Graphic
UPDATE: Charges dismissed against man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
KWTX@4: Feast of Sharing celebrations in Central Texas. - 11.27.23
KWTX@4: Feast of Sharing celebrations in Central Texas. - 11.27.23
Courtney O’Neil Washington
Retrial underway for Waco man charged in deadly 2020 shooting
KWTX News 10 at Five
Fire devastates popular barbecue joint in Waco area