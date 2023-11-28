Temple Bible Church set to become 2nd Central Texas location to host Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine prom

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell county church has been added to the list of hundreds of churches around the world simultaneously hosting Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine, a prom for those with disabilities 14 and older.

Temple Bible Church will be only the second Central Texas location to offer the unique evening of fun, joining Crestview Church of Christ in Waco.

“It was something where there were a lot of folks who had been going to the Waco one which is amazing, but it was filling up in Waco and there was a waitlist,” said Temple Bible Church’s Children’s Ministry Leader Ashley Oliver.

“So, it was the heart of the people at Temple Bible Church to do so we could offer it and people didn’t have to drive.”

Night to Shine gives those with disabilities 14 and older a chance to enjoy a prom complete with hair and makeup, karaoke, food, shoe-shining and plenty of dancing.

Buddies, made up of volunteers, are also on hand to help each participant enjoy the evening.

Every participant is crowned King or Queen of the prom and gets the chance to enter on a red carpet to the cheers of volunteers, band members and area cheerleaders.

Registration just opened for the Kings and Queens at the Temple location and plenty of spots are available.

Waco’s Night to Shine is full for participants but hundreds of volunteers are still needed.

“Right now, we need about 400 volunteers. Our church can help with some of that, but we really depend on the community, special interest groups, faith groups, anybody like that that can come in and help and all we need is your love, your excitement and whatever giftedness God has given you,” said Scott Prather with Crestview.

Night to Shine will be held on the evening of Friday, February 9, at both locations.

To sign up as a volunteer in Waco you can visit crestview-church.org.

To sign up as a participant or a volunteer in Temple you can go to templebiblechurch.org.

