Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple police investigating robbery, one person injured

File Graphic
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a robbery that left one person injured Monday night.

Officers were dispatched at around 10:07 p.m. Nov. 27 to the 6600 block of South 5th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found one man with injuries sustained to the back of his head, who was transported to the hospital.

Police state that the suspect stole money and cigarettes.

The suspect is believed to be a Black man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and black shoes, and also covering his face with a black ski mask at the time of the incident.

Police are searching for a small, white, 4-door car that the suspect entered to flee the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Damage left after a fire broke out at Helberg Barbecue on Sunday night.
‘Pray for us’: Helberg Barbecue ‘closed until further notice’ after devastating fire
Extraco Event Center transforms into the 'North Pole' for the first time ever
Extraco Event Center transforms into the ‘North Pole’ for the first time ever

Latest News

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Kyle Steven Setterlund has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
Grand jury indicts former Central Texas firefighter on child sex assault charges
File: Julie Hays and Rusty Garrett at a Night to Shine prom in Waco.
Temple Bible Church set to become 2nd Central Texas location to host Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine prom
KWTX News 10 at Six
Fire devastates popular Helberg barbecue
File Graphic
UPDATE: Charges dismissed against man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution