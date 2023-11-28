Temple police investigating robbery, one person injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a robbery that left one person injured Monday night.

Officers were dispatched at around 10:07 p.m. Nov. 27 to the 6600 block of South 5th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found one man with injuries sustained to the back of his head, who was transported to the hospital.

Police state that the suspect stole money and cigarettes.

The suspect is believed to be a Black man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and black shoes, and also covering his face with a black ski mask at the time of the incident.

Police are searching for a small, white, 4-door car that the suspect entered to flee the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

