Texas alleged hate crime target charged in arson case that left one dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) - A man whose house in Huntsville burned down back in June is now the same man charged with first-degree felony arson.

“Racism, power, hungriness, money has gotten us to this place,” said Mario Roberson.

A charge that will land him behind bars for five to 99 years, if he’s found guilty.

Mario Roberson’s home in the Waterwood neighborhood burst into dames June 10. He previously told KTRK that his home was tagged with racist graffiti.

“People are being terrible because of the hatred in their heart,” said Roberson.

Two men were killed in the fire, including one of his relatives. Another escaped the home on fire according to neighbors, drove away but crashed in a ditch.

San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Deputies found him.

“He said somebody wants to do a numbers job on a house.”

A numbers job according to law enforcement is often used to refer to insurance fraud.

“Whoever is doing it, he knows the man with the house. A numbers job or something. That’s all I know.”

Authorities say that evidence collected over the course of the almost six-month investigation will shed light on some of the public claims made by Roberson.

