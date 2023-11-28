Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.

This comes 12 years since the last rivalry game was played. A&M lost to the Longhorns 27-25 in November of 2011.

ESPN is also reporting that the LSU game will be played on October 26 in College Station, Arkansas and Texas A&M will play September 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and A&M will travel to Gainesville to play Florida in their SEC opener on September 14.

