Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas Sheriff’s office reminds to beware of scams online

They warn specifically about multiple high-value items pictured/listed, a story about “moving...
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about ad scams online through Facebook.

They warn specifically about multiple high-value items pictured/listed, a story about “moving and can’t take it”, or similar stories.

“Notice the comments are blocked? This is done, so nobody can comment “scam” to alert potential victims. Once you message the “seller” you will be required to send a deposit in order to secure the purchase,” said authorities.

Some will even claim to have multiple interested parties wanting to purchase the item and therefore will ask for full price paid immediately through Venmo, cash app or PayPal.

They advise to never pay online for a purchase such as this. See it in person, pay in cash, and pick up your item immediately.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Damage left after a fire broke out at Helberg Barbecue on Sunday night.
‘Pray for us’: Helberg Barbecue ‘closed until further notice’ after devastating fire
Extraco Event Center transforms into the 'North Pole' for the first time ever
Extraco Event Center transforms into the ‘North Pole’ for the first time ever

Latest News

File Graphic
Temple police investigating robbery, one person injured
Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Kyle Steven Setterlund has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
Grand jury indicts former Central Texas firefighter on child sex assault charges
File: Julie Hays and Rusty Garrett at a Night to Shine prom in Waco.
Temple Bible Church set to become 2nd Central Texas location to host Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine prom