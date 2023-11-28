Texas Sheriff’s office reminds to beware of scams online

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about ad scams online through Facebook.

They warn specifically about multiple high-value items pictured/listed, a story about “moving and can’t take it”, or similar stories.

“Notice the comments are blocked? This is done, so nobody can comment “scam” to alert potential victims. Once you message the “seller” you will be required to send a deposit in order to secure the purchase,” said authorities.

Some will even claim to have multiple interested parties wanting to purchase the item and therefore will ask for full price paid immediately through Venmo, cash app or PayPal.

They advise to never pay online for a purchase such as this. See it in person, pay in cash, and pick up your item immediately.

