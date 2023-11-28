Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Wednesday brings clouds, Thursday sees increasing rain chances, followed by a seasonably cool & dry Friday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday will bring us more clouds than sun with temperatures starting in the upper 30s to low 40s in the morning. That said, we do have a warm up expected tomorrow. We will be seasonable with highs in the low 60s. We have some warmth but also moisture streaming in. And while rain’s not really on the agenda for Wednesday, there could be a few sprinkles at times. Really that’s just the moisture back at play. Thursday that changes though as a cold front arrives and brings us our one, really good day for rain chances. Thursday brings scattered showers and storms, especially east of I-35. There could be some morning showers but our main focus will be on the afternoon as temperatures cruise close to 70°F. The daytime heating could initiate stray thunderstorm, east of I-35, but the best chances will be closer to the coast and down around Houston.

Now, Thursday’s cold front is making an entrance, but don’t expect a major chill. Morning lows in the mid-50s will warm up close to 70°F by the afternoon Thursday transitions to lows in the mid-40s behind the front by Friday morning. Friday’s looking clearer, bringing us back to the low 60s. But hold on, Saturday might throw a curveball with a quick-moving storm system potentially bringing a few light showers. It’s a 30% chance of rain, and temps will hover in the mid-60s. Sunday’s looking interesting with west winds, possibly pushing temps close to 70°F. But, and here’s the twist, cooler vibes are back on Sunday night, setting us up for a sweet week ahead with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s. So, keep that jacket handy, and let’s ride this weather rollercoaster together!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

FastCast
Quick-hitting storm system Thursday brings us the best rain chance for the next week
fastcast night lake clouds
Cool through Wednesday followed by a quick-moving cold front
fastcast sunset clark roofing
A cold start to the work week eventually leads to higher rain chances late week!
FastCast
Chilly Start to the New Workweek