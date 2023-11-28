Wednesday brings clouds, Thursday sees increasing rain chances, followed by a seasonably cool & dry Friday

Wednesday will bring us more clouds than sun with temperatures starting in the upper 30s to low 40s in the morning. That said, we do have a warm up expected tomorrow. We will be seasonable with highs in the low 60s. We have some warmth but also moisture streaming in. And while rain’s not really on the agenda for Wednesday, there could be a few sprinkles at times. Really that’s just the moisture back at play. Thursday that changes though as a cold front arrives and brings us our one, really good day for rain chances. Thursday brings scattered showers and storms, especially east of I-35. There could be some morning showers but our main focus will be on the afternoon as temperatures cruise close to 70°F. The daytime heating could initiate stray thunderstorm, east of I-35, but the best chances will be closer to the coast and down around Houston.

Now, Thursday’s cold front is making an entrance, but don’t expect a major chill. Morning lows in the mid-50s will warm up close to 70°F by the afternoon Thursday transitions to lows in the mid-40s behind the front by Friday morning. Friday’s looking clearer, bringing us back to the low 60s. But hold on, Saturday might throw a curveball with a quick-moving storm system potentially bringing a few light showers. It’s a 30% chance of rain, and temps will hover in the mid-60s. Sunday’s looking interesting with west winds, possibly pushing temps close to 70°F. But, and here’s the twist, cooler vibes are back on Sunday night, setting us up for a sweet week ahead with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s. So, keep that jacket handy, and let’s ride this weather rollercoaster together!

