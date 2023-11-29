Amazon Fulfillment Center in Waco ready for busy holiday shopping season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This year Santa has some extra hands helping him prepare presents at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Waco.

”In fact this building here they hired 1,000 people just to work through the holiday season,” Amazon spokesperson Scott Seroka said.

Believe it or not it takes around 60 minutes from the time you order an Amazon package for it to process and get on a truck for delivery.

When an order comes in an Amazon worker first pulls that item from the storage floor.

”The first area is inbound and everything is stored in our warehouse,” Juan Lopez, Amazon Fulfillment Center general manager, said.

Next a conveyor belt takes it to another Amazon worker who carefully assembles the package.

”Second area is what we call ‘pick,’ which gets the items from storage,” Lopez said.

The order then goes down some more conveyor belts to receive a shipping label and later into a loading truck.

”It’s our outbound, which is responsible for sending out to our customers and putting it in trailers,” Lopez said.

Some technology like the “Amazon Robot Floor,” which sort of resembles a giant Roomba, helps along the way.

”The first benefit is that the employee doesn’t have to do too many repetitive movements and doesn’t have to lift heavy weights,” Lopez said. “The second benefit is it makes the work done faster.”

This holiday season the center is processing around 350,000 items per day. That’s 150,000 more items per day than on any other day.

”It’s all done very quickly and very efficiently, but also very accurately,” Seroka said.

