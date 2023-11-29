Daniel Burzynski

(Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey)

Daniel Vincent Burzynski went to his eternal home on November 26, 2023, at Baylor Scott and White, after a long battle with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD).

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 1, 2023, in the Chapel at Wilkirson­-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, Texas, with Matt Snowden officiating. A burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 30 at the funeral home.

Dan was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 23, 1951, to Theophila Felixa and Alexander Paul Burzynski. He graduated from Romeo High School in 1970 where he was an all-state basketball player. He held several track and field records that stood for many years. He had a scholarship to Trinity University. He played basketball at McLennan Community College where he met his wife, Donna Walton Burzynski. They married in Waco, Texas on March 3, 1973, and were married for 50 years.

He was a test car driver for Ford Proving Grounds in Romeo, Michigan and worked for Central Texas Cash Register. He loved to help people and could fix almost anything. He loved his First Baptist Church family of Waco and volunteered in many positions through the years. He was a kind and gentle man who was proud of his family. He was devoted to his wife and loved being a father and grandfather. “Dan was one of the good guys that loved the Lord, family, and life. There will be crowns waiting for him.”

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Theophila Felixa and Alexander Paul Burzynski; his brothers-in-law, Norman Brunk and Robert Maye; and nephew Guy Kitchen.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Donna; daughter, Amy Lyn Johnson, and her husband, Marcus; his son Brian Vincent Burzynski, and wife Michelle; his grandchildren, Cameron Johnson, Annabelle Burzynski, and Elysa Burzynski; his three older sisters, Alexandra Maye, Janice Brunk, Diane Jayko, and her husband Larry; his three younger brothers, Gerald, James, and Alfred Burzynski, along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Dan is also survived by sisters-in-law Carol Walton, and Beverly Carter, and her husband Raymond.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on Daniel’s “Tribute Wall at www.WHBfamily.com

VIEW ORIGINAL: https://www.whbfamily.com/obituaries/Daniel-Vincent-Burzynski?obId=29993028#/obituaryInfo

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.