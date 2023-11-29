Advertise
East Texas man arrested for improper relationship between teacher, student

Davian Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 28.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Davian Isaiah Hunter, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, and improper relationship between an educator and a student. His bond on those charges totals $500,00. He remains in the jail on Tuesday night.

We have reached out to law enforcement and Tyler Independent School District for comment.

