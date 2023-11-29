First Alert: Parts of Central Texas could see severe storms and tornadoes Thursday

It’s a bit hard to believe that with morning temperatures this morning in the 30s and low 40s that a risk of severe storms is roughly 36 hours away, but conditions will be changing fast today and tomorrow leading to a risk of severe thunderstorms especially east of I-35. An upper-level storm system will barrel through the area Thursday. Instability may be lacking a bit, but high wind shear could lead to the development of rotating storms and a level 3 severe weather risk is in place for Thursday’s tornado potential. Today is the set up day for tomorrow’s severe storm chances. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s will warm quickly into the mid-50s by midday, but clouds and humidity will quickly move in from the south after sunrise today stopping the warming trend. While some of us could still warm into the low 60s this afternoon, the additional clouds may cap some of us in the upper 50s late in the day. Despite the cloudiness, there’s no spark to get rain going (outside of maybe a stray sprinkle) so rain chances will hold off until the pre-dawn hours Thursday.

Thursday’s highest severe weather risk, which is in the level 3 enhanced category, stretches from Milam County into Robertson and Leon County south and eastward toward the Houston area. Southern Falls and far eastern Bell County are under a level 2 severe weather risk while everyone else north and westward is under a level 1 severe weather risk. If you live west of Highway 281, you’re not in Thursday’s severe weather risk outlook and Mills, Hamilton, and San Saba County could potentially see no rain or thunderstorms at all! We’ll start to see scattered rain and likely non-severe rumbles of thunder move in from the south after about 3 AM with shower and thunderstorm coverage increasing in coverage through and past daybreak. By mid-morning, a plume of moisture and enhanced wind shear could push toward our area from the south and it’ll be from roughly 9 AM to 4 PM with the best severe storm chances. With low amounts of instability but a high amount of wind shear, Thursday’s severe storms may not be prolific straight-line wind or hail producers, but more so tornado producers. In this type of a set up, tornadoes can quickly form but typically do not last terribly long. Still, keep an eye to the sky as tomorrow’s storms push through! Regardless of whether or not you see storms, rain, or nothing at all, Thursday will generally be a cloudy day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s expected.

Thursday’s severe storms clear the area shortly after sunset with the entire storm system blowing through overnight Thursday into Friday. We may still have some lingering cloudiness on Friday, but we’ll see enough sunshine peeking through the clouds to keep highs just a touch above normal in the low-to-mid 60s. There’s not much cold air coming toward us from behind Thursday’s front and we’ll see morning temperatures stay above average in the low-to-mid 40s Saturday and Sunday morning with afternoon highs rebounding into the low 70s this weekend with a 10% rain chance returning Saturday ahead of a cold front moving through late Sunday. Sunday’s cold front will keep morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s all week long next week with partly cloudy skies warming us up into the mid-60s all week long. Next week’s best rain and storm chance may not arrive until Friday as another storm system could blow through the area.

