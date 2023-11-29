First Alert: Severe weather potential, for some, tomorrow

Thursday morning through afternoon is the timeframe to watch tomorrow, mainly for areas along and east of I-35, for a chance for some strong to severe storms. The highest likelihood looks to be Bryan/College Station and southward, but we can’t rule out the isolated chance we see a storm or two that will need to be monitored for damaging winds, small hail, heavy rain, and maybe even a tornado. There could be some minor adjustments in the next 24 hours and we will be keeping a close watch on any changes -- it could mean our rain chances go down if the main dynamics shift eastward, but it could also mean more storms if the front slows down and if the track of the energy shifts ever so slightly towards us. We will tracking the details closely, so stick around for frequent updates here, on air, and on social media.

Let’s back track a bit to what happens tonight. We have moisture, humidity, and cloud cover streaming in. That leads to a warmer night with lows only in the mid 50s. We could see some light showers tonight and into tomorrow morning. Midday Thursday is when we will see storms firing up and the risk of storms will hang around until about 6pm. After that, the rain and clouds clear and drier/cooler air takes over once again for Friday.

Friday looks great – mostly sunny and cool with temperatures in the 50s to around 60. And if you’re wondering about the weekend, more good news! Nice weather is expected with highs in the low 70s. There is a front that comes through on Sunday, but the moisture won’t have worked back in by then to give us a rain chance. In fact, it all clear Saturday to next Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s for a majority of next week.

