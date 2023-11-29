Five-time felon sentenced to 40 years in prison in assault of girlfriend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A five-time convicted felon who routinely assaulted his domestic partner over a 25-year relationship was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court recommended two 40-year prison terms after convicting Joe Herrera as a habitual criminal on two felony counts of assault family violence.

Herrera, 58, a laborer, will serve the sentences concurrently. He must serve at least 10 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole and will be given credit for the 447 days he has served in the McLennan County Jail waiting for his cases to be resolved.

The woman, who has two children with Herrera, testified during the three-day trial that Herrera assaulted her on numerous occasions during their quarter-century relationship. She said she did not report many of the assaults to police.

Herrera’s felony conviction for aggravated assault and two misdemeanor convictions for assault and assault family violence involve his violent behavior toward the woman.

Herrera, who rejected a 25-year plea offer from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office before trial, also has felony convictions for burglary of a habitation and robbery, plus two convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The woman testified that Herrera choked her during an altercation in September 2022 and said she thought he was going to kill her. He also struck her in the face and grabbed her by the neck, she said, rating her pain during the assault as a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10.

Herrera’s attorney, Brian Howell, declined comment after the trial.

Prosecutors Luke McCowan and Duncan Widmann prosecuted the case.

“By their verdict today, the jury helped bring an end to a terrible cycle of violence perpetrated by a dangerous habitual offender,” McCowan said.

Widmann said he hopes the verdict gives “this courageous victim” closure and sends a message that “our community does not tolerate domestic abuse.”

The jury convicted Herrera Tuesday afternoon. However, on Wednesday morning, one of the jurors told 474th State District Judge Alan Bennett that she felt her guilty vote was coerced and bullied by other jurors and that she wanted to change her vote to not guilty.

Bennett, sitting in for Judge Susan Kelly, polled each juror individually Tuesday. All said they voted guilty.

Bennett and the attorneys spoke to the juror Wednesday and told her she was not allowed to change her mind at that point in the proceedings. The juror assured the court that she could be fair and impartial while considering Herrera’s punishment and remained on the panel.

