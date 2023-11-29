Fort Worth approves a $3.5M settlement for boy whose aunt was fatally shot by an officer in 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - A unanimous Fort Worth City Council vote awarded 11-year-old Zion Carr a $3.5 million settlement to be paid out starting now until he’s 40 years old after seeing his aunt being shot by a police officer.

“It’s not enough, but it is the right gesture on behalf of the city of Fort Worth,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

Carr was only 8 years old in 2019 when he and his aunt Atatiana Jefferson sat playing video games inside a Fort Worth home. Jefferson was shot and killed by Officer Aaron Dean who responded to a suspicious call at the home and claimed to have seen her holding a gun through a window.

Dean is serving a lengthy prison sentence for manslaughter and now this settlement aims to bring full justice to the young boy as well.

“I for one am excited about this opportunity to make sure that he can go to college and do things that his mother and his aunt wanted him to do as they were raising him,” said Fort Worth Council member Chris Nettles.

The $3.5 million will be paid as follows:

A lump sum will be placed into a trust for his immediate needs until he is 18.

He then will receive semiannual payments between the ages of 18 to 25 to pay for college.

He’ll also receive monthly payments during those years for living expenses.

Once he turns 26 and up until he is 40, the remainder will be paid in an annual lump sum with accruing interest that brings the total payout closer to $6 million.

“There was never any type of hesitance to do right by Zion. This entire council wanted to make sure that was taken care of,” said Fort Worth Council member Gyna Bevins

“We all collectively hope for the very best for Zion’s future. That’s what’s important,” said Fort Worth Council member Carlos Flores

A judge still needs to approve the settlement.

