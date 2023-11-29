Gatesville giving tree brings blessings for holiday season

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - As people across the world put up their Christmas trees and decorate them with lights and ornaments, the Spiker family is decorating theirs a little differently this year.

Instead of the lights and ornaments, their tree is decorated with “blessings.”

“We felt this on our hearts to do this because there are sometimes people who just needs a little blessing,” said Brandy Spiker.

Brandy Spiker and her family put up the tree in front of her Gatesville home Saturday and so far, it’s been a hit.

“We’ve replaced the items three times. It really blew up on social media,” said Spiker.

You’ll find treats, toys, gloves and more. Plus, something to help lift your spirits.

“I made handwritten scriptures that may help somebody and there’s a card in there,” said Spiker.

Brandy said she’s always thinking of ways to help somebody.

“The intention was for people to be blessed. The intention was to see the smile on people’s faces. The intention was to be like, ‘oh wow.’”

Bill says with good intentions, the simple things can bring a smile.

“I love to see people smile and bless them. Some people may not have that money to buy the little things. Putting a smile on a kid’s face is what it’s all about,” said Spiker.

Brandy said sometimes the holidays can be tough for people, but she hopes the giving tree will be a reminder to the community not to give up and keep high spirits.

“Some people just don’t have money to buy a bag of cookies. God put this on our heart to do this, so that’s what we like to do,” said Spiker.

The Spikers encourages folks to add items to the tree.

You can find it at 204 North 29 Street in Gatesville.

