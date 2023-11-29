(Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey)

Hal Whitaker February 15, 1958 - November 19, 2023 Celebrate yesterday, live today, dream for tomorrow.

Hal Whitaker, 65, passed away November 19th at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.

In lieu of services, the family will be hosting a “Toast to Hal” from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the Cameron Park Club House, 2601 N. University Parks Dr., Waco. This will be a business-casual, come and go gathering to honor Hal. A private family burial will take place earlier that morning.

Hal was born in Waco, Texas, on February 15, 1958, to Pat and Jeannette Whitaker. He was raised with a small-town upbringing; growing up in Hillsboro, Texas, playing sports, and helping his father run the local Western Auto store. A five-sport letterman at Hillsboro High, Hal was known as a leader and an incredible friend both on and off the field. His spirit of service and philanthropy was instilled in him from a young age by his father and continued throughout his life.

When it came time to choose a college, he decided to stay close to home, attending Baylor University. Hal graduated with a BBA in Accounting in 1980 and went on to become a CPA. Outside of the classroom, Hal was a part of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity where he met dozens of lifelong friends.

Shortly after college, Hal was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkins’s lymphoma, when his son, Adam, was less than a year old. This marked the beginning of his cancer journey. After that diagnosis, Hal became heavily involved with the American Cancer Society (ACS) for several years. Through that organization, he met the love of his life, Jana, who was serving as Director of the ACS. Neither of them knew at the time that a wonderful volunteer/fundraiser friendship would blossom into an incredible life-long journey filled with amazing ups and some profound downs. They married in 2002, finally, after four years of in-laws asking Hal “what are your intentions?”.

A staple within the Waco business community for more than 3 decades, Hal was most recently employed with Packaging Corporation of America after a successful career as President and Chief Financial Officer of Englander dZignPak, a Waco-based packaging and display company. Prior to Englander, Hal spent almost thirty years in public accounting – from a large national firm to a regional firm and finally to opening and managing his own practice.

Professionally, Hal has served on several committees: The Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, where he served on both the Tax Institute Steering Committee, the CPE Expo Steering Committee and the Tax Curriculum committee, and the Construction Industry Conference. In addition, Hal served as Chairman of the Central Texas Chapter of CPA-Continuing Education Committee from 1990-1991 and the Membership Committee from 1992-1993; sat on the Board of Directors as well as served as President of the Central Texas Chapter of CPA’s.

Hal believed in giving his time, talent, and treasures back to his community. Hal has served as chairman of the boards of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the American Cancer Society, Leadership Waco, the Waco Foundation, Providence Healthcare Network, and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. A large amount of his time has been dedicated to Reicher Catholic High School, where both of his sons attended and to Providence Hospital, where he served for over 19 years on various committees.

Hal spent what seems a lifetime facing medical obstacles that, to others, might have appeared to create an environment of hopelessness and despair. But with his faith in God, the infinite support and love from his wife, Jana, and the help of their endless community of friends and family, Hal approached these challenges with the words “Why Not Me?” as opposed to “Why Me?”

Hal is preceded in death by his mother, Jeannette Whitaker; his father, Pat S Whitaker; sister, Patty Whitaker Wilkinson; and father-in-law, Dan Swain.

Hal is survived by his wife, Jana; his sons, Adam and Taylor; his daughters, Caroline Whitaker and Anna Madden; his grandson, Theo Madden; stepmother, Gene Whitaker; sister, Jan Munn; niece, Kelly Brooks; brothers in law, Greg Swain, Lance Abernathy, and Jimmy Duckworth; sister in law, Jennifer Abernathy; niece, Kate Abernathy; in laws, Bob and Deborah Abernathy and Jo Ellen Swain and numerous other cherished family members and friends.

Donations, in memory of Hal, may be made to either of the following organizations: The Waco Chamber of Commerce Community Development Foundation 101 S 3rd Street Waco, TX 76701

The American Cancer Society PO BOX 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on Hal’s “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com

VIEW ORIGINAL: https://www.whbfamily.com/obituaries/Hal-Miller-Whitaker?obId=29952377#/obituaryInfo

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.