Houston man admits to killing girlfriend after body found in trunk of her car, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Ariel Cruz, 19, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend after her body was found in the trunk of her car, according to the Houston Police Department.

The family has identified the victim as Idania Maria Campos Muñoz, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

Family members of Muñoz reported her missing Tuesday morning after learning that Muñoz had not arrived at school, according to police.

They tracked Muñoz’s phone to Indigo Street where they found her car locked and called police, according to KHOU.

KHOU says officers arrived on scene, looked around and left.

Family members began knocking on doors in the neighborhood to try and find out what happened to Muñoz, KHOU reports.

The family told KHOU the red flag for them was seeing Muñoz’s phone and other belongings still in the car.

Police say Cruz was helping the family during the search for Muñoz.

After about two hours of searching, KHOU says the family decided to call a locksmith to unlock the vehicle.

At around 5:40, police say a family member broke into the vehicle and opened the trunk to find Muñoz’s body.

Police say they detained and interview Cruz who admitted to his role in Muñoz’s death.

According to court documents obtained by KHOU, Cruz fatally shot Muñoz because she broke up with him.

KHOU reports that Cruz’s bond is set at $600,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.