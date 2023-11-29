Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Houston man admits to killing girlfriend after body found in trunk of her car, police say

Ariel Cruz, 19.
Ariel Cruz, 19.(Houston PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Ariel Cruz, 19, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend after her body was found in the trunk of her car, according to the Houston Police Department.

The family has identified the victim as Idania Maria Campos Muñoz, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

Family members of Muñoz reported her missing Tuesday morning after learning that Muñoz had not arrived at school, according to police.

They tracked Muñoz’s phone to Indigo Street where they found her car locked and called police, according to KHOU.

KHOU says officers arrived on scene, looked around and left.

Family members began knocking on doors in the neighborhood to try and find out what happened to Muñoz, KHOU reports.

The family told KHOU the red flag for them was seeing Muñoz’s phone and other belongings still in the car.

Police say Cruz was helping the family during the search for Muñoz.

After about two hours of searching, KHOU says the family decided to call a locksmith to unlock the vehicle.

At around 5:40, police say a family member broke into the vehicle and opened the trunk to find Muñoz’s body.

Police say they detained and interview Cruz who admitted to his role in Muñoz’s death.

According to court documents obtained by KHOU, Cruz fatally shot Muñoz because she broke up with him.

KHOU reports that Cruz’s bond is set at $600,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
A person was injured at a construction site near Waco High School.
Person injured at construction site near Waco High
National vehicle thefts surpass one million for first time since 2008, National Insurance Crime Bureau reports
The Judson High School library in Converse in 2020. A new law regulating the books Texas...
Federal appeals court questions Texas’ new school library regulations