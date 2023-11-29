‘Just keep moving’: Central Texas rancher shows no signs of slowing down as she celebrates 103 years of life

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who has ranched for half a century in the area turned 103-years-old this month and is not letting her age slow her down from doing one thing she loves the most; ranching.

“I’ve named every cow I ever planned to keep,” Sissy said.

Sissy Newton, of Copperas Cove, was born Estelle Lovejoy on November 15, 1920, at her grandparents’ home on land which later become Fort Hood and now is called Fort Cavasos.

Her life has spanned the Great Depression, World War II, 9-11, and 19 different U.S. Presidents.

Sissy has seen a lot in the century-plus life she’s lived. She raised two sons, two grandchildren and three great grandkids.

(Julie Hays)

She was married to her husband, Cecil, for 76 years before he died in 2016.

Sissy says the secret to her longevity is staying busy and for her that’s meant lots of time on a ranch in Pidcoke, a few miles outside of Copperas Cove.

Sissy’s son is now running the operations, but that doesn’t keep the energetic great-grandmother from climbing into an ATV and checking everything out.

“Find something that you like and keep busy, and I like to pasture,” Sissy said.

Sissy has defied the odds of age and surprised even herself.

She worked at the Cove State Bank in Copperas Cove from 1961-1972 before retiring.

“I retired at 62 only because I worried I wouldn’t live until 65,” Sissy now laughs.

Sissy lives entirely on her own in the same home she and Cecil built together in Copperas Cove in 1956.

She walks without assistance.

She only gave up driving after she gifted her car to her grandson.

Her family stops by to check on Sissy often.

(Julie Hays)

Her niece Beverly Boyd, of Gatesville, takes her grocery shopping weekly.

“I come every Wednesday and take her to the grocery store and sometimes I lose her in the grocery store because she goes too fast,” Boyd laughed.

Sissy’s mind is sharp.

She says that’s thanks, in part, to some late-night games of solitaire she plays online.

“I get up at night and play solitaire. I’m on my second iPad. I out worked the first one,” she laughed.

The Clifton Livestock Commission recently hosted a birthday party for Sissy where they served a meal and sang “Happy Birthday.”

“It was a real good party,” Sissy smiled. “I loved everyone that was there.”

Sissy says her life is proof that age is truly is just a number.

“Just keep moving,” Sissy said. “Don’t ever get still.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.