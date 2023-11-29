Leona Howard

February 15, 1925 – November 21, 2023
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey)

Leona Frields Howard, 98, a lifetime resident of Waco, Texas passed away at Wesley Woods Rehabilitation Center Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 29, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 28, in the Garden Room at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Uresal Howard; her parents, Roy A. and Mary Ann Frields; sisters, Annie Laura Frields, Velmeda Coe, Thella Pettigrew, Alma Warren, Margriet Durham; and her brother, Andrew Frields.

She is survived by her brother, J.R. Frields; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Park Lake Drive Baptist Church in Waco Texas.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on Leona’s “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com

VIEW ORIGINAL:https://www.whbfamily.com/obituaries/Leona-F-Howard?obId=29985273#/obituaryInfo

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home

