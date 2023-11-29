Mark Cuban reportedly selling majority stake of Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, Texas (CBS NEWS TEXAS) - There have been multiple reports of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban working on a deal to sell a majority stake of the team.

He was at the American Airlines center Tuesday night, where the Mavericks were taking on the Houston Rockets. Cuban looked very focused on the game as he cheered on the team last night.

He has not yet spoken on the potential sale publicly, but reports say he would stay in charge of basketball operations.

The near $3.5 billion dollar deal would take some time since the vetting process for new owners in the NBA typically takes several weeks, after which the league’s board of governors would need to grant approval.

Almost a year ago, Cuban said he was interested in partnering with the Adelson family — as he’s been a supporter of legalizing gambling in Texas, which the state legislature has not yet passed.

Cuban also said last year he wanted to build a new arena in downtown Dallas that would also be a casino resort.

Who is Miriam Adelson?

Miriam Adelson could be new Mavericks owner.

She’s the controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corporation, which built the Venetian and Palazzo resorts, after the death of former CEO, her husband Sheldon.

The company revealed the sale of $2 billion in stock in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that states: “We have been advised by the Selling Stockholders that they currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, along with additional cash on hand, to fund the purchase of a majority interest in a professional sports franchise pursuant to a binding purchase agreement, subject to customary league approvals.”

If the entirety of the $2 billion goes towards this purchase, it would mean Adelson could get at least 57% of the Mavericks based on the $3.5 billion dollar valuation.

Making history with the Mavericks

Cuban has been the owner of the mavericks since 2000. That’s when he bought the team from Ross Perot Jr. for $285 million. At the time, the team wasn’t winning a whole lot of games.

Cuban even admitted at the time that he didn’t know anything about basketball.

Nonetheless, the team moved into the American Airlines Center in 2001 and with the help of Dirk Nowitizki, won its first NBA championship in 2011.

Beyond the Mavericks, Cuban has made strides with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. He hired Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall in the wake of the NBA club’s scandal over a hostile workplace for women.

Cuban said his team’s relationship with the Wings was “minimal” before he hired Marshall five years ago. Now Marshall has season tickets to the Wings and is one of the catalysts for a landmark jersey patch partnership.

Cuban recently shared that he’ll be leaving “Shark Tank” after the entrepreneur series’ 16th year.

