Advertise
National vehicle thefts surpass one million for first time since 2008, National Insurance Crime Bureau reports

(KTVF)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KWTX) - The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reports that vehicle thefts nationwide in 2022 surpassed one million for the first time since 2008.

The number of thefts marks a 7% increase over 2021 when 937,976 vehicles were stolen, the report states.

The report suggests the vehicle thefts in 2022 led to an estimate $8.9 billion in losses.

California led the nation with 202,685 vehicle thefts in 2022, and Texas came second with 105,015, according to the report.

Illinois saw a 35% increase in thefts from 2021 to 2022, the largest of any state according to the report.

NICB provides tips to help drivers prevent their vehicle from being stolen:

1. Practice good security hygiene.

2. Ensure your auto policy is up to date.

3. Roll up your windows, lock your doors and take your keys or fob out of the car.

4. Park in well-lit areas and, when possible, areas with security personnel.

5. Park personal vehicles in a garage. If a garage is not available, consider installing a motion sensor security light if you are able.

NICB recommends anyone who has their vehicle stolen to immediately call law enforcement and their insurance provider.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

