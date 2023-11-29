(Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey)

Richard Fagen passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 1, at West Church of Christ in West, Texas, with Tommy Haynes and Michael Haynes officiating. A visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 30, at West Church of Christ.

Richard was born September 25, 1957, in Oceanside, California, to Clifford and Gloria Fagen. He grew up as the son of a Marine, meaning he moved from Oceanside to Kingman, Kansas to Okinawa to various other parts of the United States. Richard used to jokingly say he was enlisted not by choice, just by being the son of a Marine and moving all over. They were stationed lastly as a family in Waco, Texas.

He met the love of his life Pamela Treon Haynes as he worked as a nurse’s aide at Providence Hospital. They married December 12, 1981. Richard was educated at TSTC with a certification as a Journeyman Plumber. He worked at Lochridge Priest and Goodwin Plumbing.

Richard enjoyed activities including creating school backdrops for his children’s plays, going to his son’s football games, sharing his monster cookies with his grandchildren, and celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas, better than Clark Griswold.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Lee Fagen.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Fagen; mother, Gloria Lee Fagen; his daughter and her husband, Jenifer and Scott Hutchinson of Aquilla; his son and his wife, Bryan and Doshira Fagen of Cibolo; his brother and his wife, Donald and Barbara Fagen of Colorado Springs; his grandchildren, Sayre and Briley Hutchinson of Aquilla; his step grandchildren, Leeana Santiago and her children, Absidee and Easton of Cibolo, and Jessenia Baez and her daughter, Scarlett of Uvalde.

Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots.

