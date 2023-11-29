Richard Fagen

September 25, 1957 – November 22, 2023
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
(Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey)

Richard Fagen passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 1, at West Church of Christ in West, Texas, with Tommy Haynes and Michael Haynes officiating. A visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 30, at West Church of Christ.

Richard was born September 25, 1957, in Oceanside, California, to Clifford and Gloria Fagen. He grew up as the son of a Marine, meaning he moved from Oceanside to Kingman, Kansas to Okinawa to various other parts of the United States. Richard used to jokingly say he was enlisted not by choice, just by being the son of a Marine and moving all over. They were stationed lastly as a family in Waco, Texas.

He met the love of his life Pamela Treon Haynes as he worked as a nurse’s aide at Providence Hospital. They married December 12, 1981. Richard was educated at TSTC with a certification as a Journeyman Plumber. He worked at Lochridge Priest and Goodwin Plumbing.

Richard enjoyed activities including creating school backdrops for his children’s plays, going to his son’s football games, sharing his monster cookies with his grandchildren, and celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas, better than Clark Griswold.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Lee Fagen.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Fagen; mother, Gloria Lee Fagen; his daughter and her husband, Jenifer and Scott Hutchinson of Aquilla; his son and his wife, Bryan and Doshira Fagen of Cibolo; his brother and his wife, Donald and Barbara Fagen of Colorado Springs; his grandchildren, Sayre and Briley Hutchinson of Aquilla; his step grandchildren, Leeana Santiago and her children, Absidee and Easton of Cibolo, and Jessenia Baez and her daughter, Scarlett of Uvalde.

Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on Richard’s “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com

VIEW ORIGINAL: https://www.whbfamily.com/obituaries/Richard-Clark-Fagen?obId=29987729#/obituaryInfo

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

KWTX - Daniel Burzynski - Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey
Daniel Burzynski
KWTX - Leona Howard - Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey
Leona Howard
KWTX - Hal Whitaker - Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey
Hal Whitaker
KWTX - Glenda Williamson - Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey
Glenda Williamson

Obituaries

Photos from the Food For Families 2023 food drive in Central Texas.
Central Texans help Food For Families replenish local food pantries
This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Moody where a selfless couple helps hold a...
Selfless couple helps hold close-knit city together
KWTX Reporter Ally Kadlubar in Marlin with volunteers at the HEB
The History of Food For Families, the largest one-day food drive in Texas
2023 has not been kind to food bank in Clifton
Need for food doubles at Clifton food bank, hopes Food for Families will help keep up with demand
Mexia food pantry out of staple food items, hopes Food for Families will restock shelves
Mexia food pantry out of staple food items, hopes Food for Families will restock shelves
KWTX - Wanda K. Ziegelt - Grace Gardens
Wanda K. Ziegelt