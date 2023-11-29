Teaff Family Announces the Grant Teaff Foundation, Beyond the Game Team Award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In celebration of College Football Hall of Fame Coach Grant Teaff’s 90th birthday, the Teaff Family has announced the formation of The Grant Teaff Foundation and the Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Team Award.

The Grant Teaff Foundation was created to recognize and support the education and development of Texas high school students in servant leadership and community service. The foundation will annually fund the Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Team Award and support the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s operations.

“Helping coaches, athletes, and teams to use their influence to make a difference in their communities has been my passion. Going beyond the game to serve others benefits the recipient and helps to create servant leaders,” said Grant Teaff.

“Coach Teaff has been committed to developing leaders on and off the field his entire career,” said Mike Harder, Texas Sports Hall of Fame Board Chairman. “The Texas Sports Hall of Fame is honored to play a role in recognizing outstanding teams across our great state that use their platforms to serve their communities. Knowing this award bears his name continues his legacy of service to others, and cements his commitment to going beyond the game.”

In partnership with the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Coaches Association, The Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Team Award was designed to incentivize and recognize Texas high school teams that positively serve their communities and use their influence to go “beyond the game.” Joe Martin, Executive Director of the THSCA commented that the organization “is truly honored and thrilled to be a part of the Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Team Award, celebrating teams that embody the spirit of community service and selflessness beyond the field.”

Nominations for the Beyond the Game Award are open to community members, coaches, parents, students, teachers, and administrators by simply uploading a video or narrative describing the team’s accomplishments. Nominations can be submitted on //tshof.org/beyondthegame before the March 1, 2024 deadline.

The team selected will be invited to attend and be recognized at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet presented by the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance on April 13, 2024, and receive a $5,000 grant for their athletics programs.

