Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Teaff Family Announces the Grant Teaff Foundation, Beyond the Game Team Award

By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In celebration of College Football Hall of Fame Coach Grant Teaff’s 90th birthday, the Teaff Family has announced the formation of The Grant Teaff Foundation and the Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Team Award.

The Grant Teaff Foundation was created to recognize and support the education and development of Texas high school students in servant leadership and community service. The foundation will annually fund the Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Team Award and support the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s operations.

“Helping coaches, athletes, and teams to use their influence to make a difference in their communities has been my passion. Going beyond the game to serve others benefits the recipient and helps to create servant leaders,” said Grant Teaff.

“Coach Teaff has been committed to developing leaders on and off the field his entire career,” said Mike Harder, Texas Sports Hall of Fame Board Chairman. “The Texas Sports Hall of Fame is honored to play a role in recognizing outstanding teams across our great state that use their platforms to serve their communities. Knowing this award bears his name continues his legacy of service to others, and cements his commitment to going beyond the game.”

In partnership with the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Coaches Association, The Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Team Award was designed to incentivize and recognize Texas high school teams that positively serve their communities and use their influence to go “beyond the game.” Joe Martin, Executive Director of the THSCA commented that the organization “is truly honored and thrilled to be a part of the Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Team Award, celebrating teams that embody the spirit of community service and selflessness beyond the field.”

Nominations for the Beyond the Game Award are open to community members, coaches, parents, students, teachers, and administrators by simply uploading a video or narrative describing the team’s accomplishments. Nominations can be submitted on //tshof.org/beyondthegame before the March 1, 2024 deadline.

The team selected will be invited to attend and be recognized at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet presented by the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance on April 13, 2024, and receive a $5,000 grant for their athletics programs.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Six
Teaff Family Announces the Grant Teaff Foundation, Beyond the Game Team Award
Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
Mike Elko returns to Aggieland
Mike Elko returns to Aggieland