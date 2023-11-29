Toys for Tots
Temple police give away steering wheel locks amid uptick in theft cases

By Nate Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A viral internet trend has Left kia and Hyundai owners increasingly vulnerable to car thefts.

The thefts are reportedly easy to pull off because many of these vehicles manufactured between 2015 and 2019 lack electronic immobilizers that prevent would-be thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition.

In 2022, the city of Temple experienced an all-time low in car thefts, with only 140 stolen vehicles being reported stolen.

2023 has been a different story. Although the year isn’t over, Temple police confirmed to KWTX it has already recorded a significant increase in the number of stolen cars.

“We’re already at 220,” said Temple’s Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, “So, we’ve seen, what is that, 80 additional stolen autos. In the last 30 days, 50% of those are Hyundais, and 27% of that is Kias.”

That is why the department gave away well over 100 steering wheel locks on a first come first serve basis to Temple residents who own a Hyundai or Kia.

For car owners like Tina Foley, who recently had her car stolen during a trip to Houston, going through the trouble of waiting in line for one of the locks was worth the added security.

“I’m glad the city of Temple is doing something to help us keep our vehicles safe,” said Foley, “I really appreciate them going through the trouble of giving these to us. These kids are running around taking our vehicles. The Kias and the Hyundais are not safe. So now we’re going to keep them safe.”

Others haven’t had to deal with the headache that comes with losing their car, but have had a reality check due to some close calls.

“Our neighbor’s Hyundai was broken into, and I didn’t want our car to get broken into and stolen too, so I thought this was a great idea,” said Teresa McInis, of Temple.

If you missed out on the free steering wheel lock, Temple PD has ordered an additional 96 locks to give away to its residents in the future.

If you’re having trouble getting your hands on a lock, they can be found on retailers like amazon for around $25.

Temple police also recommend checking that your car has been installed with the latest available version of anti-theft software.

