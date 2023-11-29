Advertise
Texas baby with heart condition discharged from hospital after 207 days

A send-off filled with heartfelt messages, and colorful streamers all for a baby girl who at just six months old has endured so much in life
By Henry Ramos
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KENS) - A send-off filled with heartfelt messages, and colorful streamers all for a baby girl who at just six months old has endured so much in life

A day baby Irina will get to leave Methodist Children’s Hospital and finally see the world.

Her mother Flor Torres says since she came into this world, she hasn’t seen anything but hospital walls.

Irina’s journey hasn’t been easy. She was born with a heart condition.

“Irina was born with Infradiaphragmatic Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return. It is one of the congenital heart lesions where babies are born blue and is most commonly diagnosed after birth,” said Dr. Jordana Goldman.

In August, mom Flor got to hold her bundle of joy since giving birth in May. After 207 days in the hospital, an unforgettable moment.

Torres says they took it day-by-day saying the journey has been difficult, but the mom thanks god, hospital staff and Methodist Congenital Hearth Institute.

Copyright 2023 KEYE VIA CBS NEWSPATH. All rights reserved.

