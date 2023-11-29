Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - State lawmakers continue to address border security.

Among the bills recently approved by the Texas Congress is Senate Bill 4.

The bill was recently passed by the Texas legislature during the fourth special session.

It still needs the governor’s signature; however, it has gained a lot of attention.

This new law would also give local and state police officers conducting a traffic stops to ask for proof of U.S Citizenship.

The new law would make entering Texas illegally from a foreign country a state crime. It also allows state and local police to ask anyone in Texas to show their passport to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

In a statement issued by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick it said “Addressing the crisis on our southern border, perpetuated by the Biden administration, is a top priority of mine. The Texas Senate has taken swift action this year to pass meaningful legislation to keep Texans safe, and I am pleased to see the Texas house and senate work together to send such a strong border security bill to Gov. Abbott’s desk.”

According to Patrick, this law would require criminal background checks and the collection of fingerprints and photographs of those arrested for crossing the border illegally.

Under SB 4, if a person is stopped by local or state law enforcement and asked to prove citizenship and the person does not comply, they can be arrested and even deported.

The opposition believes this new immigration law will lead to racially profiling people; however, Webb County Republican Chair Luis de la Garza disagrees.

“No of course not we are talking about the safety of the State of Texas. The president has miserably failed us miserably in controlling the borders we have to take action to protect the citizens and the children,” said Garza.

De la Garza said he would like see law enforcement trained on the do’s and don’ts when it comes to this new law.

However, others think this new law is politically driven since election season is just around the corner.

Consul General of Mexico Juan Carlos Mendoza said this new law is geared towards Mexico since they are the only international border in the south.

“This means that the State of Texas wants to take these powers that belong to the federal government of the United States because they are the ones, according to the constitution who has the power for enforcing the migratory law,” said Carlos Mendoza. “So they pretend and they want to send them back to Mexico and this is not going to happen because we have a special agreement with federal government about repatriation of deportations.

KGNS reached out to Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar who said the decision is best left up to federal and state legislatures as well as the respective executive branch.

“When the state passes laws, we have sworn an oath to uphold them, period,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

This new senate bill has been sent over to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk to be signed into law; however, it’s unclear when it will be signed.

