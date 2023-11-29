Toys for Tots
Texas substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student in school bathroom

Tyler man arrested for improper relationship between teacher, student
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler ISD substitute teacher has been arrested after he sexually assaulted a student, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, a student at Hubbard Middle School came forward with accusations that Davian Isaiah Hunter, 29, had sexually assaulted them in a school bathroom on Friday, Oct. 27.

The affidavit states Hunter was interviewed a few days later by Tyler police but the affidavit states he would not admit to anything he was accused of other than being in the same stall as the student.

Hunter was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and improper relationship between an educator and a student with $250,000 bonds each.

“From the beginning of the investigation, Hunter was immediately no longer a part-time employee of the district and will never be allowed back on any Tyler ISD properties. Due to the ongoing investigation involving a juvenile, the district is legally bound by state and federal laws to keep any more information confidential,” Tyler ISD officials said in a released statement.

“This is unpardonable and unforgivable. We have faith that Smith County justice will prevail.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

