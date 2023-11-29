Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco police investigating child’s questionable death

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department confirmed to KWTX it is investigating “a questionable death of a child.”

The investigation is underway at the New Road Inn located at 4000 I-35 N Frontage Road.

Police said no arrests have been made, at this time, but reassured residents there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. KWTX is working to learn more about the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Murder retrial of Courtney Washington underway
Carr was only 8 years old in 2019 when he and his aunt Atatiana Jefferson sat playing video...
Fort Worth approves a $3.5M settlement for boy whose aunt was fatally shot by an officer in 2019
Carr was only 8 years old in 2019 when he and his aunt Atatiana Jefferson sat playing video...
Fort Worth approves a $3.5M settlement for boy whose aunt was fatally shot by an officer in 2019
Taylor McKibben (right) who had been charged with murder in the death of Samantha Dragoo...
Ex-TSTC student pleads guilty to reduced charge in girlfriend’s shooting death in exchange for probation recommendation
North Texas sex trafficking case closed without arrest