Waco police investigating child’s questionable death
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department confirmed to KWTX it is investigating “a questionable death of a child.”
The investigation is underway at the New Road Inn located at 4000 I-35 N Frontage Road.
Police said no arrests have been made, at this time, but reassured residents there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. KWTX is working to learn more about the investigation.
