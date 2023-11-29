Waco police investigating child’s questionable death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department confirmed to KWTX it is investigating “a questionable death of a child.”

The investigation is underway at the New Road Inn located at 4000 I-35 N Frontage Road.

Police said no arrests have been made, at this time, but reassured residents there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. KWTX is working to learn more about the investigation.

