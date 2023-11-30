Toys for Tots
Central Texas man accused of sexually assaulting woman

Kadale Kolar, 29,
Kadale Kolar, 29,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man has been arrested for knowingly and intentionally forcing sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent, according to the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

Kadale Kolar, 29, was charged on Nov. 29 with sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

Officers responded to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital to speak with the victim who reported the assault. The woman told police that on Nov. 25 she left a Waco bar with Kolar and they both drove to a residence in Lacy Lakeview to meet her friend.

According to the affidavit, on the way, Kolar began to “stick his fingers in her mouth and pulled her hair while she was attempting to drive.”

The victim stated she began to text her friend to come her way quickly since she was uncomfortable.

“When at the house, the defendant forcefully grabbed the victim by her wrist and brought her to her bedroom, pulled her onto her bed and forced her pants down. The victim was able to spread her legs in order to keep her pants from completely being removed,” the document states.

The victim told police she kept on telling Kolar “no” while he continued the assault and told him to stop approximately eight times.

Kolar then forced himself on the victim, who stated she couldn’t get away from him as he choked her using his hands, but not to the point where she couldn’t breathe, the document states.

The victim told police that consent was never implied for sex to occur.

Officers later would question the suspect who “told detectives he did not remember having vaginal intercourse with the victim, however, ultimately confessed to oral sex, both given and receiving, and fondling of the victim’s breasts,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Kolar is currently being held in the McLennan County Jail, where his bond has not been set as of Nov.30.

