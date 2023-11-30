Toys for Tots
Central Texas School Districts remind community of spectator behavior guidelines

Facebook post from Academy ISD Athletics, reminding the community to remember guidelines for spectators.(Academy ISD)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high school fall sports coming to a close, multiple school districts took to social media to remind their community of proper spectator behavior.

Academy, Robinson, and Ennis ISD posted on Facebook reminding their fans to abide by the guidelines set in place by The Texas Association of Sport Officials and the University Interscholastic League.

Jared Hunt, the athletic director for Academy ISD shares that when things get crazy, safety is their main concern.

“Safety and security for student athletes’ officials and coaches is our primary focus, you know as well as the spectators. Everyone who comes to the games I want them to enjoy it.”

According to a survey by the Texas Association of Sports Officials in 2017, referees and officials have noticed a decline in professionalism.

“Sportsmanship continues to worsen, in that survey, 68 percent of the respondents said in 2023 it’s gotten worse,” says Bill Theodore, the assistant executive director of TASO.

Theodore shares how they created the official abuse policy to combat referee harassment in August of 2022.

“We looked at what can we do to protect ourselves, we want to make sure that we make it a safe enjoyable environment for the officials coming in.”

The policy gives a district up to three chances to control disruptive fans before TASO can remove their referees across all school sports.

Theodore explains how “Excessive verbal abuse, or physical abuse, threats of physical abuse or anything that is directed towards the officials by any combination of players coaches or spectators,” is against their guidelines.

If the school district does not respond to TASO about the misconduct within seven days, then the organization will act accordingly.

While the policy has been in effect since the beginning of the school year, Hunt says reminders to the community can continue to keep everyone safe.

“It’s just one of those things for us that’s a quick reminder, Basketball is a very intense closed quarters sport and getting that word across of that at the end of the day we are going to protect our sports officials were going to protect our kids and coaches, because we’ve got to have officials to play the game.”

