Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in first Heart of Texas Spirit Showcase

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities say they were ecstatic to be included in an inaugural cheer competition which included more than 20 cheer squads from around Central Texas.

The No Limitations All-Star squad, which is part of a nonprofit which provides sports like basketball, football, and cheer for those with disabilities, said they were ecstatic to be included in the first Heart of Texas Spirit Showcase held at Live Oak Classical School in downtown Waco.

“The girls loved it,” said Julie Potts, the mom of cheerleader Madi Potts who has Down syndrome. “The crowd at Live Oak was so amazing. They roared so loud for our girls that I brought me to tears and left our girls feeling like they just won the entire competition.”

(Julie Hays)

The girls practiced for nearly two months leading up to the competition and got a helping hand from several volunteers.

Katy Cordell is the head cheer coach at Live Oak who made sure the girls felt ready with cheers, stunting and dancing.

She was joined by Baylor student Kathryn Willis, No Limitations Cheer Coach Maria Nybert and Melissa O’Hare, a volunteer coach for No Limitations and an assistant varsity cheer coach at Live Oak.

Cordell said the girls’ performance reminded everyone what the sport of cheer is all about.

(Julie Hays)

“They did an outstanding job showcasing their spirit as they cheered and did a few stunts and tumbling skills,” Cordell said. “They were definitely one of the crowd favorites. It’s inspiring to see the cheer community transform to what it was when I was in high school to being so much more inclusive to anyone that wants to cheer and No Limitations has inspired my team and me and highlighted what being a cheerleader is all about which is showing up for your team and bringing your best no matter what.”

O’Hare shared similar feelings.

“When we decided to host our Spirit Showcase it was a really good opportunity to give them a place to showcase their skills within the community and for the rest of the community,” O’Hare said. “We practiced every Saturday for like six weeks leading up to the event and it was really exciting to see how well received their performance was by the audience and by all the other cheer teams.”

Live Oak says they plan to make this an annual event.

