Federal appeals court hears controversial Texas law requiring sexual content ratings for school books

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) - A Federal Appeals Court is deciding whether or not booksellers will have to rate every book in school libraries in Texas based on their sexual content.

Known as the “Reader Act” the measure will require every vendor who sells any books to schools to rate their books based on sexual content, much like movies and video games are rated.

Austin bookseller Book People is one of the plaintiffs in the case.

“That is not physically possible. There’s no way that I could pay booksellers to read and rate every book that’s available to schools and a stay in business,” said Book People CEO Charley Resjek.

In a Louisiana Circuit Court, federal judges noted that the state does have the authority to regulate explicit content in the hands of children.

“We are not disputing the state’s ability to regulate curriculum or obscene speech,” said Laura Prather, Attorney for plaintiffs.

“So, they can constitutionally restrict sexually explicit material in school libraries,” said Federal Judge Don Willett.

Republican State Representative Jared Patterson, who authorized the bill in the Texas Legislature, called the “Reader Act” a model legislation in a statement on social media going on to say the legal pushback flies in the favor of past Supreme Court Precedent.

When it comes to the actual concert or interest in voters, Texas Politics Project Research director Joshua Blank said, “No, I mean, ultimately, I don’t think this was an issue that was a big issue before it kind of became mobilized by politicians, because it was a successful issue.”

The law does carve out exceptions for books included as part of a curriculum in schools, but vendors have said it places an undue burden on their part.

A decision from the Appeals Court could take weeks or even months.

If the court rules it can take effect, vendors would need to rate those books by April for the 2024 school year.

