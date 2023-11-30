Toys for Tots
Gordon scores 16 as UT Arlington knocks off Abilene Christian 86-71

Led by DaJuan Gordon’s 16 points, the UT Arlington Mavericks defeated the Abilene Christian Wildcats 86-71 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaJuan Gordon had 16 points in UT Arlington’s 86-71 win against Abilene Christian on Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Gordon also added five assists and four steals for the Mavericks (4-3). Brandyn Talbot scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Akili Vining shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Hunter Jack Madden led the way for the Wildcats (3-4) with 19 points, seven assists and three steals. Airion Simmons added 17 points for Abilene Christian. In addition, Ali Abdou Dibba had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

