“It has happened before at my store”: Killeen business owners attend seminar at police department on robbery prevention

The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating two separate crashes along...
The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating two separate crashes along interstate 14 that critically injured one and killed another.(Justin Jackson)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department held a seminar Wednesday that aims at empowering business owners and employees to take appropriate action if they were to ever become a victim of an aggravated robbery.

Charles Williams owns the 7/11 on S. W.S. Young Drive and he is one of dozens who filled the Community Room at the police department to learn how to prepare for an untimely attack.

“It has happened before at my store. I can pass this information down to my employees and let them know that this is what we need to do to try and prevent certain robberies,” Williams explains.

He adds that since his store operates 24/7, they are more vulnerable to attacks any time of the day and so the information from the seminar is crucial for them to implement.

Some of the advice included being hyper aware of details that could help police, like clothing or tattoos.

“We wanted to take our successes and our failures and learn from them and utilize them for businesses, to make our community safer,” says Sgt. Neal Holtzclaw with the police department.

Sgt. Holtzclaw is the brains behind the initiative and says they had a hard time getting it off the ground but seeing a full house Wednesday night lets them know they are headed in the right direction.

“It was huge. It was just an idea that I wanted to try and the first one we did, we didn’t have anybody show up so it was very challenging,” Holtzclaw says.

The department adds that these opportunities are priceless to them because it allows them to get on a more personal level with those who keep our community running.

