Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Jan. 6 suspect who later fired a gun toward Texas officers gets 2 years for firearm charge

This image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in...
This image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant for Nathan Donald Pelham, shows Pelham, circled in red, appearing on police-worn camera footage at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Pelham, a Texas man who shot towards sheriff's deputies making a welfare call to his house on the day he'd agreed to surrender on charges for taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot, was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.(Justice Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man who shot toward sheriff’s deputies who were making a welfare call to his house on the day he had agreed to surrender on charges for taking part in the in the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

Nathan Donald Pelham, who was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Dallas. Pelham was accused of firing the shots from his rural home on April 12, the day he was told he was charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Prosecutors say Pelham had agreed to surrender on the Capitol riot charges when he was contacted by an FBI agent. Later that day, though, a deputy from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the house about 50 miles (81 kilometers) northeast of Dallas in response to a welfare call made by a relative. A child was sent out of the house and deputies began to hear gunshots, according to court records. The Justice Department said no law enforcement officers were injured.

Investigators say Pelham entered the Capitol wearing goggles and a hat with the Proud Boys’ logo, but later denied affiliation with the extremist group. He allegedly stayed inside the Capitol for about seven minutes. About two months later, Pelham was stopped while attempting to enter Canada and told Border Patrol agents that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, court records show.

He was sentenced to time served in the Capitol riot case in September.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center is lit in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP...
Iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center to be illuminated
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israel releases more Palestinian prisoners on sixth day of Gaza truce after Hamas frees 16 hostages
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February...
Family Dollar customers can receive $25 gift cards following class action settlement
Kempner police investigating fatal shooting