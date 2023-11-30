Kempner police investigating fatal shooting

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Kempner Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead Wednesday.

Police responded to the 100 block of Orchard Street on reports of a domestic disturbance involving the shooting of a gun.

When police arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Jerry Shawn Worsham with a gunshot wound along with the residents of the home, according to police.

Police say Worsham appeared to have no sign of life when they arrived.

Worsham was later pronounced dead at the scene by Lampasas County Justice of the Peace Dan Hause.

Police say an autopsy has been ordered for the victim.

According to police, the people involved with the incident have cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation and police believe there to be no threat to the public at this time.

Law enforcement says they are continuing to investigate the incident to determine whether any laws were broken and, if there were, ensure those responsible are held accountable.

No additional information is available at this time.

