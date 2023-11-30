Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Lori Vallow extradited to Arizona, now booked into Maricopa County jail

Vallow was extradited back to Arizona and booked into jail.
Vallow was extradited back to Arizona and booked into jail.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Infamous “Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow is back in the state months after Gov. Katie Hobbs asked for her to be extradited to Arizona from Idaho to face two indictments.

Maricopa County jail records confirmed that Vallow was back in custody at the woman’s-only Estrella Jail in Phoenix Thursday morning to now face homicide charges.

Lori Vallow is under two indictments in Arizona. Prosecutors say she conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in July 2019. Cox claimed self-defense at the time, but investigators believe Lori Vallow had Charles Vallow killed so she could marry Chad Daybell and get $1 million in life insurance money. She’s also accused of scheming to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, in October 2019. Gilbert police say Cox shot at Boudreaux but missed. Cox died a month later of natural causes.

Arizona’s Family sister station in Twin Falls, Idaho, KMVT, reported that Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed her extradition to Arizona on Oct. 23 after Hobbs filed paperwork in August. In Idaho, Lori was at the Pocatello Women’s Prison serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of her two children; JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and her current husband’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Damage left after a fire broke out at Helberg Barbecue on Sunday night.
‘Pray for us’: Helberg Barbecue ‘closed until further notice’ after devastating fire