McLennan County Sheriff’s Office warn residents of phone scam

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is warning residents of a phone scam circulating.

The scammers are calling people, claiming to be Captain Nixon and providing them a number that is not associated with the sheriff’s office, according to MCSO.

MCSO reminds resident that they will never ask for payment for fines or warrants over the phone, and they will never ask for gift cards or other forms of payment to keep a person from being arrested.

Anyone that experiences a suspicious call is asked to report it to MCSO at 254-757-5095 or call your local law enforcement.

