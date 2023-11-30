McLennan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls involving law enforcement

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning to residents regarding a scam involving an individual claiming to be one of their members.

The individual claims to be a “Captain Nixon” while providing a number not associated with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, according to their Facebook page.

“McLennan County Sheriff’s Office or other Law Enforcement Agencies will not seek or demand payments for fines or warrants over the phone,” said

The sheriff’s office also adds that law enforcement will not ask for gift cards or other monetary instruments in order to keep a person from being arrested.

To report any suspicious calls, contact 254-757-5095 or their Law Enforcement Agency.

