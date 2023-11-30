Toys for Tots
Report: Baylor to hire Jake Spavital as its next offensive coordinator

The Bobcat head coach was fired Sunday.
The Bobcat head coach was fired Sunday.(KAIT-TV)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor seems to have found its next offensive coordinator, Jake Spavital.

Per SicEm 365 reports, Baylor will be bringing in Spavital from Cal. Spavital spent the last season with the Golden Bears after four years as Texas State’s head coach.

Spavital will replace Jeff Grimes, who was just recently fired after the conclusion of the 2023 season.

SicEm 365 reports that a key driver behind the hire was the importance of getting the Bears back to a spread-tempo offense.

Baylor has yet to confirm this hire.

