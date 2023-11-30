Severe storm chances *mostly* stay out of Central Texas

The rain has pushed out and we are calm and quiet heading into December. Tonight our winds will change direction and come out of the north for Friday. Tonight gets chilly, dipping down into the mid 40s as the humidity starts to clear out. Friday is a touch cooler, with highs in the mid 60s, but we will see a the sun come back out and that takes us right into a nice weekend.

With the moisture levels on the down-low, we won’t have rain this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be pretty nice days. Sun’s out, lower humidity sticks around for a few days, and a drier wind could bring us a slight uptick in the wildfire potential to end the weekend. It’s still on the lower side, but something to be mindful of this weekend.

As for the first half of next week, it’s looking like smooth sailing. No rain on the horizon, chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons. Highs hang around the 60s in the afternoons and we dip into the mid-30s to lower 40s for the lows. There’s another front that could come next weekend that might bring a hope for rain, but the first several days of December will be gorgeous and rain-free.

