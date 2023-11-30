Severe storm chances *mostly* stay out of Central Texas

Central Texas is perfectly positioned today between dry weather to our west and severe storms to our east and southeast. What does that mean for us? Well, a part of our area could see a few stronger storms later today while the other side of our area may see little to NO rain at all! Today’s upper-level storm system is pushing toward us from the west. Most of the moisture attached to this storm system is lying in wait near and especially east of I-35 and that’ll be where the best rain and storm chances will be. Overall, today’s highest severe weather chances stretch from the Brazos Valley toward Houston and Harris County where a level 3 severe weather risk is in place. The majority of Central Texas has only a level 1 severe weather risk in place, but a level 2 severe weather risk exists in Milam, Robertson, and Leon County. If severe storms form later this morning, midday, or into the afternoon, the primary concern is with the potential for quick spin-up tornadoes. There may also be some hail and gusty winds too. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s today are being joined by widespread mist and drizzle with a few steadier showers mixed in as well. Through mid-morning, expect the mist and drizzle to hang around across a good chunk of the area, but we should see some of the drizzle dissipate as we approach lunch time. As we push past the lunch hour, the ingredients for strong storms arrive and any storms that form, especially east of I-35, could strengthen and produce severe weather. Most forecast model data is suggesting that the vast majority of today’s severe storms will be out of our area entirely, especially east of I-45, but we can’t rule out a stray strong storm or two through around sunset tonight. Cities and towns west of I-35 and especially west of Highway 281 likely see less than a tenth-inch of rain (if it even does rain at all) with a quarter-to-half inch of rain near and especially east of I-35.

Today’s storm system is coming from the Pacific Ocean so there really won’t be much of a change in the overall weather as we move into Friday. Morning temperatures with partially clearing skies overnight will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s Friday morning. There could be some lower 40s too west of Highway 281 since the cool air arrives to the west first. With a fair amount of sunshine mixed in with some occasional clouds, highs Friday will warm up into the mid-60s which is pretty close to average for this time of year. It’ll get colder Friday night with morning lows both on Saturday and Sunday dipping into the low-to-mid 40s, but westerly winds this weekend will boost highs into the low 70s both on Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting a mix of sunshine and clouds, but the weekend should remain rain-free. Another cold front will push through Sunday and that’ll help to drop temperatures a touch next week. Morning lows in the low-to-mid 40s from Monday morning through Thursday morning will warm into the mid-to-upper 60s with partly cloudy skies expected. A slight boost in temperatures along with a slight jump in rain chances could arrive late next week into the weekend as our next mini storm system passes through. If you’re looking for cooler weather, most long-range forecast model data shows our next notable temperature change arriving next weekend into the following week dropping highs potentially into the 50s for a few days. Outside of that, there’s nothing jumping out to me about any sort of significant temperature drops leading into Christmas. That, of course, is subject to change.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.