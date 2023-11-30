Smugglers using storm drains to sneak migrants into U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) - Smugglers are exploiting new ways to sneak people into the U.S. from Mexico.

Instead of attempting to climb the border wall or look for weak spots along the border, a growing number of people are using storm drains to sneak into the U.S.

Efrain Mercado, a border patrol member for 16 years and a confined space entry team member for 11 years, says he’s seen the worst of what happens when people attempt to cross the border.

“Storm drains,” Mercado said. “They take these toy guns and spray them completely black. We’ve had a couple of people die in there. A lot of children. People will do anything to get through, and the smugglers they don’t care about the life of the person.”

Border Patrol says the City’s drain system is like a maze with numerous entrances and exits.

Although border patrol agents know where the exits and entrances are, they say they can’t get to all of them.

“When we don’t know about it, or we haven’t checked it, and then we find out about it and then (smugglers) switch tactics,” Mercado said. “They’re really smart they know what they’re doing.”

Mercado says smugglers use anything they can to exploit the system, such as hammers and crowbars, to create space in the tunnel to smuggle migrants through.

Border patrol advises of the dangers of entering confined spaces like the storm drains, because they are in complete darkness and people can run into holes, leading to several injuries.

“We’ve seen a lot of broken legs, a lot of injuries to the feet and head, and some of these areas are corrugated and they’re not made out of cement,” Mercado said. “This is how they make them keep walking or shut up...or people don’t want to continue...this is the things they use.”

Additionally, border patrol says the storm drains can become dangerous due to the air quality and the flash flooding the forms after heavy rain.

“What really pulls at the heart strings are those children, a lot of these are families, and they’re just trying to make it through like everybody else,” Mercado said.

Just last week, the confined space entry team intercepted 12 migrants in El Paso’s storm drains.

