Waco High School, Creative Waco hold Design Thinking Workshop

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School teams up with Creative Waco to hold a three-day Design Thinking Workshop.

The workshop is held completely in Spanish.

The first two days of the workshop students will work in groups to identify issues and problems that affect their school and peers.

Additionally, while working in groups, the students will develop proposals and solve identity problems.

The workshop is being held at the Baylor Research and Collaborative Facility.

