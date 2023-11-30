Waco ISD staff receives ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Staff at Waco ISD received “Stop the Bleed” training.

They are being taught to recognize life-threatening bleeding and how to help effectively.

Waco ISD says the “Stop the Bleed” training is crucial in the event of a crisis and is integral to Waco ISD’s safety measures for students and staff.

Training will be held at different schools on Thursday and Friday.

