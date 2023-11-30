Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man accused of sexually assaulting woman in hotel room

Nakia Roseborough, 49,
Nakia Roseborough, 49,(McLennan County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nakia Roseborough, 49, was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and a parole violation, after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in July.

The victim claimed she was raped on July 5 in a hotel room at 7007 Woodway Drive.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victim told police Roseborough had “made advancements towards her after she told him ‘no’ to his request for sex.”

The document further claims Roseborough’s advancements “were forceful in nature as he was pulling on her and pushing her around and he appeared to be agitated state after she said, ‘no.’”

The victim told police she removed her clothes because she was scared of what the man would do to her, and he “proceeded to have sex with her.”

The woman said she repeatedly told him to stop, but he would continue to pull on her arms and push them back, police wrote in the affidavit.

Officers noticed the victim had a small cut on her forehead during the interview. She told police that Roseborough “had something in his hand and it cut her.”

The victim agreed to take an exam done at Providence Hospital, where lab analysis found DNA belonging to Roseborough. She would go on to correctly pick the suspect out of a lineup, police said.

The suspect would later tell police that he had sex with the victim that night, however, “he was adamant that the sexual intercourse was consensual.”

During the investigation, the police asked Roseborough for his phone, which he consented to. According to police, they were able to find phone calls and voicemails of the victim attempting to make contact with him to voice her frustrations about the alleged sexual assault.

Roseborough is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail under a cash bond of $25,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Parents charged after investigation into infant’s questionable death at Waco motel

Latest News

Vallow was extradited back to Arizona and booked into jail.
Lori Vallow extradited to Arizona, now booked into Maricopa County jail
Kadale Kolar, 29,
Central Texas man accused of sexually assaulting woman
Police say the vehicles collided on the road which caused the bus to veer off and hit a home.
Bus slams into a Arizona home while trying to avoid multi-car crash
Known as the “Reader Act” the measure will require every vendor who sells any books to schools...
Federal appeals court hears controversial Texas law requiring sexual content ratings for school books