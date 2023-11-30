Waco man accused of sexually assaulting woman in hotel room

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nakia Roseborough, 49, was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and a parole violation, after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in July.

The victim claimed she was raped on July 5 in a hotel room at 7007 Woodway Drive.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victim told police Roseborough had “made advancements towards her after she told him ‘no’ to his request for sex.”

The document further claims Roseborough’s advancements “were forceful in nature as he was pulling on her and pushing her around and he appeared to be agitated state after she said, ‘no.’”

The victim told police she removed her clothes because she was scared of what the man would do to her, and he “proceeded to have sex with her.”

The woman said she repeatedly told him to stop, but he would continue to pull on her arms and push them back, police wrote in the affidavit.

Officers noticed the victim had a small cut on her forehead during the interview. She told police that Roseborough “had something in his hand and it cut her.”

The victim agreed to take an exam done at Providence Hospital, where lab analysis found DNA belonging to Roseborough. She would go on to correctly pick the suspect out of a lineup, police said.

The suspect would later tell police that he had sex with the victim that night, however, “he was adamant that the sexual intercourse was consensual.”

During the investigation, the police asked Roseborough for his phone, which he consented to. According to police, they were able to find phone calls and voicemails of the victim attempting to make contact with him to voice her frustrations about the alleged sexual assault.

Roseborough is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail under a cash bond of $25,000.

