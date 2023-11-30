Toys for Tots
Williams’ 18 lead Tarleton State over Stephen F. Austin 68-66

Led by Lue Williams’ 18 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the Stephen F
SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams scored 18 points as Tarleton State beat Stephen F. Austin 68-66 on Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Williams also contributed nine rebounds for the Texans (5-2). Kiandre Gaddy scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Jakorie Smith had 14 points and was 4 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Lumberjacks (4-3) were led by Frank Staine, who recorded 13 points. Stephen F. Austin also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Nana Antwi-Boasiako. In addition, Chrishawn Christmas had eight points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

