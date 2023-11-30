Woman refiles lawsuit claiming Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her dad

(CNN) - A woman who claims Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her father has refiled a defamation lawsuit.

Alexandria Davis, 26, claims she was forced to stay silent about Jones being her father.

Additionally, Davis says Jones and his associates harmed her reputation by claiming her attempts to prove paternity amounted to an extortion attempt against Jones.

Both sides acknowledge Jones and Davis’s mother agreed to a private settlement when Davis was 1-year-old, but Jones denies paternity.

Jones agreed to pay child support to Davis until she was 21 years old, under the condition that she or her mother would not go public about the paternity dispute.

A federal judge dismissed Davis’s original defamation case last month, but the judge’s order allowed Davis to refile some of her claims.

Jones filed a counterclaim against Davis in May, alleging that Davis going public with the paternity dispute breached the contract of the original settlement.

