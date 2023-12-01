19-year-old Puerto Rican woman indicted for making threats to Uvalde community

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (KWTX) - A 19-year-old woman in Puerto Rico was indicted on Nov. 29 by a grand jury for making thirteen interstate threats between May and October 2023 in violation of 18 U.S.C. 875(c), according to the United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

“Section 875 of Title 18 prohibits the transmission in interstate or foreign commerce of: (3) with intent to extort, a threat to injure the property or reputation of any person, including the reputation of a deceased person, or a threat to accuse any person of a crime. Title 18, U.S.C., section 875 applies to both interstate and foreign telephone calls or other communications. Thus, any communication that crosses state or national borders is included within the scope of the provision,” states the United States Department of Justice.

According to the indictment, the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and other public documents, Victoria Gabriela Rodríguez-Morales, 19, used Gmail, Instagram, Facebook and Kick.com to threaten schools, hospitals and law enforcement in Uvalde, Texas.

KSAT reports that Rodríguez-Morales previously lived in Uvalde and was held in a juvenile detention center in 2018 where she continued to send emails threatening to kill public officials, shoot schools, and kill teachers and students.

“When she was released in May 2020, Rodriguez-Morales and her family moved to Puerto Rico, according to court records,” said KSAT.

“Threatening with violence, under any context, is unacceptable behavior. Making threats of violence to schools and other public institutions, is a federal crime,” said Joseph González, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Juan Field Office. “School shootings are one of the most heinous of violent acts, and those impacted by this tragedy, such as the family, friends and co-workers of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting, deserve to grieve and process their experiences in peace.”

Some of the threats referenced Salvador Ramos, who murdered in May 2022 several students and teachers from the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Rodríguez-Morales described Ramos’ victims as “all the little losers souls … I pray for them to be burning in hell.” Rodríguez-Morales’ interstate threats included the following:

“They will shoot uvalde high school and morales jr high whenever I tell ‘em So yeah the persecution is gonna start today”

“I will haunt everyone from class 2022 to 2023 Each and every single one of y’all will die”

“Each and every single one of y’all will die in the name of Salvador”

“Your childrens hospital may blow in pieces If yall dont do as i say”

“there will be bombs at the uvalde memorial hospital”

“We will shoot Uvalde Texas high school and Texas A&M college”

“If Mata Rubio wins the elections I will kill her”

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter was killed in the Uvalde shooting, ran to become mayor of Uvalde.

At least one of Rodríguez-Morales’s prior threats resulted in the temporary closing of a school in Texas.

Each of the thirteen counts of conviction carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

If the defendant is found guilty, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.