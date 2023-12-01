Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange announces he will not seek re-election to fourth term in office

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange on Friday announced he changed his mind and will not seek a fourth term in office.

“This decision comes most difficult, perhaps, more so than the original choice to run for Sheriff,” Lange wrote in a statement shared on social media.

“Even though I consider the Sheriff’s Department a family, I do have family that is very important to me. After many hours of consideration for all involved, I have changed my mind and have elected not to re-run.”

Lange had previously said he would seek a fourth term. His current term in office expires on Dec. 31, 2024. At the end of this term, he will have served 32 years as an elected official in Bell County.

The sheriff said he has spoken with several prospective candidates who had expressed interest in running for sheriff. “I am confident the voters of Bell County will have several excellent choices,” he said.

