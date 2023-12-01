Border Patrol agents discover 218 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in gas tank

INDIO, Calif. (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Centro Sector agents extracted a total of 218 pounds of liquid methamphetamine with an estimated value of $328,000 that was hidden in the gas tank of a vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. Nov. 30 when a 21-year-old man driving a blue SUV approached the checkpoint.

At the primary inspection point, a K-9 detection team was trained to detect concealed people and narcotics alerted to the vehicle. Agents sent the vehicle to a secondary inspection for further investigation.

“While in secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents inspected the gas tank and noticed anomalies. Agents discovered a suspicious crystallized liquid inside the tank. Subsequent testing of the liquid confirmed the presence of methamphetamine,” said USCBPS.

The driver, drugs, and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation and processing.

